Caf Confederation Cup: Marumo Gallants reach group stage as Cape Town City and Royal AM bow out

Marumo Gallants progressed to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage as Royal AM and Cape Town City crashed out of the competition on Wednesday.

Gallants will represent SA in the group stage

Royal and City crashed out after losing

The PSL teams will now take a break until December

WHAT HAPPENED? Gallants secured an impressive 3-0 win over Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli in the playoff round second-leg clash at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg. Goals from Monde Mphambaniso, Celimpilo Ngema and Ranga Chivaviro saw Bahlabane Ba Ntwa win the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

While Royal AM succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to TP Mazembe of DR Congo with Adam Bossu scoring the only goal of the match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Mazembe won the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Lastly, Cape Town City suffered a 1-0 loss to USM Alger of Algeria at Stade 8 March in Setif courtesy of Islam Merili's 90th minute goal. The Citizens lost 1-0 on aggregate.

ALL EYES ON: Ngema who a has knack for scoring goals in the Confederation Cup and the diminutive attacker did not disappoint.

The 25-year-old scored the second goal to help Gallants record a well deserved win. It was Ngema's second goal in this season's continental tournament having scored four times in the previous campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallants reached the group stage of a Caf competition for the first time in the club's history.

Furthermore, the Limpopo side will be South Africa's only representative in this season's group stage. The draw for the group stage will be held on November 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSL CLUBS? City will now take on Royal on December 30 as the 2022-23 PSL campaign resumes after the Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

While Gallants will be away to SuperSport United in a league clash on the same day.