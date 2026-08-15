Al-Nassr fans found a special way to salute their new Portuguese signing, Samu Costa, in the team's opening match of the new season.

The club hosted Al-Fateh today, Saturday, at Al-Awwal Park in the opening round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi posted a video clip on his personal "X" account showing Al-Nassr fans chanting the name "Costa" in unison in the 11th minute.

Why that particular minute? The journalist explained it: the Portuguese will wear the number 11 shirt at Al-Nassr.

Costa did not start the match. He watched from the substitutes' bench as Australian manager Ange Postecoglou turned to Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Brazilian Angelo in midfield.

The 24-year-old joined "Al-Alami" this summer from Spain's Real Mallorca, and it remains the only deal the club has completed so far.