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Translated by

By video: Al-Nassr fans surprise their new star with a special welcome

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"Al-Alami" faced Al-Fateh in the Roshn League

Al-Nassr fans found a special way to salute their new Portuguese signing, Samu Costa, in the team's opening match of the new season.

The club hosted Al-Fateh today, Saturday, at Al-Awwal Park in the opening round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi posted a video clip on his personal "X" account showing Al-Nassr fans chanting the name "Costa" in unison in the 11th minute.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Why that particular minute? The journalist explained it: the Portuguese will wear the number 11 shirt at Al-Nassr.

King Cup
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
King Cup
Al-Ula FC crest
Al-Ula FC
ULA
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

Costa did not start the match. He watched from the substitutes' bench as Australian manager Ange Postecoglou turned to Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Brazilian Angelo in midfield.

The 24-year-old joined "Al-Alami" this summer from Spain's Real Mallorca, and it remains the only deal the club has completed so far.

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