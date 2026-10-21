By the numbers: Real Madrid's attacking run terrifies Leipzig

Real Madrid carry a fearsome attacking record against German clubs into Wednesday evening's Champions League meeting with Leipzig.

The Spanish giants host Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu in the third round of the league phase, just days before the eagerly awaited Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga.

According to statistics from the official Champions League website, Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 26 European home matches against German clubs. They have also found the net in their last 44 home games in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe arrives in form, having scored in each of his last four Champions League outings. He has hurt Leipzig before, netting against them for Paris Saint-Germain when the two sides met in the group stage in October 2021.

Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 RBL

Vinicius Junior boasts two goals against Leipzig in the competition for Real Madrid. The first came in the 3-2 away defeat in October 2022, the second in the 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2024.

The two clubs have crossed paths four times in the Champions League.

Back in the group stage of the 2022-2023 season, Real Madrid won 2-0 at home before losing 3-2 in Germany.

Then came the round of 16 in 2023-2024. The Spanish giants won 1-0 in Leipzig, and the two sides drew 1-1 in Madrid.







