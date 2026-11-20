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Former BVB prospect Paris Brunner is reportedly close to extending his contract with AS Monaco ahead of schedule.

According to RMC Sport, Brunner and the French top-flight club have agreed terms on a new deal. It would reportedly keep the attacker at Monaco for a further two years, until 2030.

Several top clubs had approached Brunner, according to the report, after he made his breakthrough at Monaco early this season . The 20-year-old has eight goals and one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions so far in 2026/27. His form also earned him a Germany under-21 debut in late September: Brunner scored twice in his first appearance, a 4-0 win in Latvia .

Could BVB bring Paris Brunner back?

With their former top prospect thriving, could BVB bring him back? “It is interesting, of course, but ultimately he is a former Borussia Dortmund player,” sporting director Lars Ricken said in mid-October, giving little away . Reports suggest that when BVB sold Brunner to Monaco in 2024, they secured a so-called matching right . Dortmund would be told the value of any offers from other clubs and could match them to sign Brunner themselves.

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The 2023 under-17 European and world champion left Dortmund for Monaco, who immediately loaned him to Cercle Brugge in Belgium. After an inconsistent year there , he returned to AS Monaco in 2025, but barely featured last season .

Paris Brunner flourishes at Monaco under new coach

Brunner's fortunes at Monaco changed sharply after Filipe Luis took over as coach in the summer. “Paris is a fabulous player,” Luis said after Brunner's outstanding display against Olympique Marseille in late August . The Germany youth international scored both goals in the high-profile match, sealing the 2-0 win with a wonderful solo effort. “He has that passion, that desire to give everything,” Luis said, also praising Brunner's enjoyment of the game and exemplary pressing.

Brunner and his team-mates sit seventh in Ligue 1 after ten matchdays. Monaco need a home win against AJ Auxerre on Saturday evening to keep pace with the leading group.