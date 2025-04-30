How to buy FA Cup Final 2025 tickets: Crystal Palace vs Man City ticket prices, resale tickets & more info

All you need to know about how you can grab yourself a seat at Wembley for the Cup Final

We are set for a thrilling conclusion to football’s most prestigious domestic club cup competition on the planet. The FA Cup is on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 17, as Manchester City and Crystal Palace go gunning for glory. It’s guaranteed to be a must-watch sporting occasion, and you could ramp up the excitement further by securing yourself a seat at the Final at the home of English football.

It's been a tough season for Manchester City. Guardiola’s guys kicked off the campaign dreaming of success on both domestic and European fronts, but one trophy after another has slipped through their fingers, as they’ve dramatically fallen from grace. City’s Premier League challenge crumbled after winning just one game (and losing six) in November and December. They also underperformed in the Champions League. Pep’s men may have progressed from the league phase by the skin of their teeth, but they were outclassed by Real Madrid in the first round of the knockouts.

Thankfully for Manchester City and their fans, the FA Cup has been a welcome distraction during a testing period, and they now go in search of a third triumph in the competition in the space of seven years. They’ll also be aiming to make amends for their painful defeat to city rivals Manchester United in last year’s FA Cup Final.

We’ve witnessed some thrilling encounters between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in recent times, with 28 goals being scored in the last six clashes between the sides. City will have fonder memories of those matches though, as they were unbeaten during that run of games, and you have to go back to October 2021 for the last time the Eagles swooped to conquer. However, Palace won’t be overawed by the occasion, despite never having won the FA Cup before. The South Londoners will be hoping it’s third time lucky after finishing as runners-up in both 1990 and 2016. Oliver Glasner's men have been a revelation at times this season, none more so than when outplaying Aston Villa in the FA Cup semis. That stunning 3-0 result followed on from another 3-0 triumph against Fulham in the last-8.

The atmosphere is undoubtedly going to be electric, and you could be part of it if you are lucky enough to obtain a ticket to the FA Cup Final party. The FA Cup Final 2025 is the perfect occasion to experience an outstanding day at Wembley Stadium. Let GOAL take you through all the vital information you need to know ahead of the Final, including the best places to go and find available tickets.

When is the FA Cup Final 2025?

When: Saturday, May 17 Kick-off: 3 pm BST Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

FA Cup Final 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

There will always be a high demand for tickets for the FA Cup Final, and this year won’t be any different. Based on last year’s prices, the cheapest ticket for the match will cost £35, while the most expensive ticket at Wembley Stadium is £250. Resale tickets on StubHub currently range from €204 - €3,062+.

How to buy FA Cup Final 2025 tickets

Both of the participating clubs, Manchester City and Crystal Palace, will be selling seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 30,000 tickets each.

You could also obtain a Club Wembley membership, which as well as ensuring you seats for the FA Cup Final, also provides a range of premium benefits, including access to hospitality lounges and members-only ticket presale hospitality bookings to concerts. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,640 to £13,002.

Buy FA Cup Final 2025 tickets on StubHub

In addition, fans can purchase FA Cup Final seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where to stay for the FA Cup Final 2025

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Wembley Stadium and across London. The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity, and its surrounding areas.

How to watch or stream the FA Cup Final 2025

BBC (BBC iPlayer) and ITV (ITVX) have been sharing TV and streaming coverage throughout this year’s FA Cup and both free-to-air broadcasters will be screening the final live from Wembley.