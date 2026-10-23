Mikel Arteta admits 'not good signs' as Arsenal suffer HUGE Bukayo Saka injury blow

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Arsenal will be without star winger Bukayo Saka for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Everton after he sustained a thigh injury. Manager Mikel Arteta admitted the early signs are concerning, with the player set for an MRI scan to determine the full extent of the issue.

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Arsenal suffer major Saka injury blow

Saka has been officially ruled out of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Everton. The 25-year-old is dealing with a thigh injury and requires further medical assessment before a return timeline can be established.

The England international sustained the issue just ten minutes into 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich. He attempted to continue but was ultimately forced off the pitch due to the problem.

Arteta admits concerning signs for winger

The precise severity of the injury remains unclear, prompting significant concern for Arsenal. Arteta confirmed that the player is undergoing further evaluation to understand the true extent of the damage.

"He's going for an MRI this afternoon because he had a lot of fluid in the area, so it was difficult to understand the severity of the injury. We will know tomorrow," Arteta told a press conference on Friday.

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"We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists. When a player is struggling to walk off the pitch and he's restricted in his movement, they are not good signs. So again, let’s be a little bit patient so we can give a definitive assessment and then let you know."

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Arsenal boss frustrated by fixture congestion

The timing of the setback has amplified concerns over player welfare at the highest level. Following the injury to his star winger, Arteta took the opportunity to highlight the immense physical strain placed on modern squads.

The Arsenal manager actively called for greater consideration from football's governing bodies. He stressed that teams are being pushed to their absolute physical limits.

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"If they can support the amount we are putting into these players, it would be really appreciated," he said. "We have to play three times in less than six days, the games are so demanding, we are chasing until the last minute."

A demanding schedule awaits the squad

Arsenal must now navigate their immediate domestic duties without one of their most influential attackers. The club will eagerly await the weekend MRI results to establish whether the winger faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

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The immediate focus shifts to securing three points at home against Everton this Saturday. Arteta will need to shuffle his attacking options to compensate for the significant absence on the right flank.

The relentless run of fixtures will not ease up after the league clash. Arsenal are subsequently scheduled to visit fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday.