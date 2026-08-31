Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal narrow win over once again disappointing Aston Villa

Arsenal have also won their second match of this Premier League season. In Birmingham, the Londoners were too strong for Aston Villa by 0-1, thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka.

Last week, Arsenal opened the new season with a 3-0 home win over promoted side Coventry City. Aston Villa, by contrast, were thrashed 4-0 away by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Back on home soil, Unai Emery's side wanted revenge for that heavy defeat. They lined up with, among others, Ian Maatsen and new signing Nicolas Jackson in the starting XI, with Jackson expected to make Ollie Watkins forgotten.

Before the break, Arsenal had the upper hand, but the biggest chance fell to Emiliano Buendía. The attacker saw his effort come back off the crossbar.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Arsenal thought they had won a penalty after a foul on Saka. However, the VAR overturned the decision because the foul was committed outside the penalty area. Arsenal therefore had to settle for a free-kick, which came to nothing.

Soon after, they struck anyway. Riccardo Calafiori slid the ball across goal and Saka forced it over the line for 0-1 to the visitors.

From there, Arsenal never really looked like letting the lead slip. Aston Villa did not manage a single shot on target all match, so David Raya had very little to do to keep a clean sheet.