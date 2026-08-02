Gianluigi Buffon sat down with "La Gazzetta dello Sport" today, Sunday, for a lengthy interview. Italy's most-capped player hinted that bringing Roberto Mancini back as head coach of the Azzurri is not necessarily the right call.

"I understand that there may be doubts from outside, and that is legitimate, but having someone like him in such a sensitive position is decisive at this moment...," Buffon said. The words were not aimed at Mancini, though. He was talking about Claudio Ranieri, newly appointed as technical director of the Italian Football Federation.

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The legendary goalkeeper is no cheerleader for the return of Mancini, who walked out on the national team in 2023 to take charge of Saudi Arabia.

"The main objective is to qualify for the World Cup within four years," Buffon said. "On that basis, I would have chosen Conte, then Baldini, and so on. But we must have the courage to make decisions and the ability to convey them to everyone, including the press."

He added: "I hear the phrase 'he (Mancini) is the right man' a lot without any convincing reason. He may well be, but these are instinctive choices, not well-thought-out ones. The project is the priority, and the ideal person comes after that."

Pep Guardiola also came up. Paolo Maldini and Leonardo had tried to lure the Spaniard into the national team job before their resignations, and Buffon reckons it would have counted for something. "His name alone would have given a strong boost, and we needed that. But even with him, the results were not guaranteed."

Maldini and Leonardo had also sounded him out about coaching one of the national teams, he revealed. "It was wonderful to talk with Maldini and Leonardo, they offered me the chance to coach one of the national teams... Their enthusiasm made me hesitate, but I stood firm. Since 1991, I have not given myself more than 20 days of holiday. The time had come to dedicate myself to those who devoted their lives to me: my wife, my children and my parents. I need to recharge my energy."