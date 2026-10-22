British press give Matthijs de Ligt the same rating on his return for Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt has come in for criticism from the British media on his return to the pitch. After 11 months out, the centre-back went straight into the starting XI against Como on Wednesday evening. It was a night to forget.

Manchester United fell behind after just two minutes when Nico Paz struck a fine opener.

Anastasios Douvikas, Nico Paz again and Jacobo Rámon put Como 4-0 ahead. Joshua Zirkzee eventually salvaged some pride for Manchester United, making it 4-1.

With no other option, manager Michael Carrick threw De Ligt straight in at the deep end.

The Sun gave the former Ajax and Juventus player a 4 for his performance. "Unfortunately, he was thrown straight in at the deep end after 325 days out… a thankless start against a young, eager forward line that he could not get to grips with at all.

"His legs had gone long before it was 2-0, and Carrick kept asking him throughout the match how he was feeling physically."

The BBC also gave him a 4 for the match against Como. "His return after 11 months out got off to a false start. There was no chance to ease into the game. Como's attack were too mobile. A night to forget."

Peter Schmeichel was likewise unimpressed by the Abcoude-born defender. "We're lined up with De Ligt as a centre-back and he hasn't played a minute since November last season… And it showed."