British media all say the same thing about Iraola’s Liverpool as Slot’s successor

The British media were impressed by Liverpool's display in Sunday afternoon's friendly against Leeds United. Even so, the papers have major concerns over two aspects of The Reds.

Liverpool made a very bright start to their third friendly of the season. In the first half, Andoni Iraola's side raced into a comfortable 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Luke Chambers and Florian Wirtz.

After the break, Iraola made plenty of changes and Liverpool paid for it. Leeds ran riot over the home side in the second half. Final score: 2-4.

Daily Mail were harsh on Liverpool, despite being impressed by the first half. "Liverpool were fresh and dynamic. It was exactly the style Iraola wants to play. Lots of speed and intensity, but in the second half it collapsed."

"There is still really a lot of work to be done. Defending set-pieces in particular was really very poor," the outlet concluded.

Sky Sports also felt Liverpool's defending from long throws and corners fell apart and pointed to the very thin squad, which cost Liverpool dearly after the break. "They started superbly, but in the second half it all went completely wrong. Iraola still has a lot of work to do."

The Athletic praised last season's marquee signings, Alexander Isak and Wirtz, but also pointed to the squad, particularly at the back. "At centre-back and right-back in particular, it is really very thin. The way everything collapsed says a lot about how much is still needed. Defending set-pieces has not improved much either."