Brighton suffer an early blow: Liverpool take a quick lead

Brighton suffered an early blow in their clash with Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday evening, in the eighth round of the English Premier League.

Ferdi Kadioglu was the man to go down, the full-back injured in a collision with Ryan Gravenberch. He limped off in the sixth minute, with Kostoulas coming on in his place.

The Seagulls have been in superb form since the start of the season. They sit third in the table with 16 points from their first seven matches.

Liverpool, by contrast, have 13 points in fifth place.

Florian Wirtz put Liverpool ahead in the 17th minute. Alexander Isak doubled the lead four minutes later.

Brighton boast the strongest attack in the Premier League this season, their players having found the net 23 times.







