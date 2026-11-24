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The Court of Arbitration for Sport has settled the controversy over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, basing its decision on legal grounds relating to the referee's authority on the pitch.

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Senegal lifted the title on 18 January in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, after a final like few others. With the clock running down, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty and Senegal's players walked off in protest for 14 minutes. They came back, saved the spot-kick and then scored the winner in extra time.

Morocco challenged the result after the match. Their first appeal failed, but the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board then annulled the result and ruled that Senegal had withdrawn and lost. The board relied on Article 82 of the tournament regulations, which covers withdrawal, refusal to play or leaving the pitch before the end of a match without the referee's permission. It reads: "If a team withdraws from the competition for any reason whatsoever, or does not turn up for the match, or refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of the official match without the referee's permission, it will be considered to have lost and will be definitively eliminated from the current competition."

Under that article, a team that withdraws for any reason, fails to turn up, refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of regulation time without the referee's approval is deemed to have lost and is definitively eliminated from the competition. That was the legal basis for the Appeal Board's earlier decision to hand Morocco the win by default.

Senegal appealed, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport reviewed the decision. It concluded that the referee had made no legal error. That finding goes to the heart of the case: how the referee handled the events of the match and the decisions taken while officiating it, including restarting play once the players returned to the pitch.

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Read also: A harsh message despite the title: CAS did not forgive Senegal players' misconduct

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CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb kept it brief after Tuesday's ruling handed the title back to Senegal. He told Reuters: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport panel concluded that the referee did not commit any legal error."

Under the grounds of the ruling, the CAF Appeal Board's decision no longer stands. The court annulled the sanction that had deemed Senegal to have withdrawn and upheld the result Senegal earned on the pitch. That ends a legal dispute that had dragged on for around ten months since the final.

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The decision reaffirms that refereeing calls on match events must be respected, while leaving the door open to legal accountability within the jurisdiction of judicial bodies. It also puts the Rabat final at the centre of a wider debate about the referee's authority and how officials should handle players' protests during matches.

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