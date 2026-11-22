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Paris Saint-Germain have announced that one of their leading players has suffered a cruciate ligament tear.

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Paris Saint-Germain said, in a statement on their official website: "Désiré Doué suffered a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during his team's match against Nice, which took place today, Saturday, in Ligue 1. The player is scheduled to undergo surgery before the end of this month."

Doué has established himself as one of the brightest French talents on the European stage in recent times, growing from a promising youngster at Rennes into a key figure in the Paris Saint-Germain project. The Parisian club signed him in the summer of 2024, a deal that showed their huge faith in his technical ability and future potential.

Opta's figures show Doué has played 121 Ligue 1 matches in his career, scoring 22 goals and providing 16 assists. In the current 2026-2027 season, he has featured in 10 league matches, totalling 571 minutes, scoring twice and setting up one more.

Last season he made 23 league appearances, with 7 goals and 4 assists.

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His value goes well beyond club football. France now count on him as one of their names for the future, thanks to his ability to play in more than one attacking position, whether out wide or in midfield. Add outstanding individual skill and speed of movement both with and without the ball, and it's easy to see why.

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He caught the eye last season and played his part in Paris Saint-Germain's European successes, particularly winning the Champions League in two consecutive seasons. That earned him a prominent place in the plans of Spanish coach Luis Enrique, who relies on versatile players able to interchange attacking roles during matches.

Doué was the star of the Champions League final against Inter Milan in May 2025, scoring twice in the 5-0 win in Munich. He also scored the goal that sealed the league title against Angers.

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The injury hands the Paris Saint-Germain coaching staff another headache. They're already missing key men in attack after losing Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a knee injury sustained against Barcelona last October.

As a result, the Parisian club are set to move decisively in the winter transfer window, which opens in January, to cover for the absence of their two attacking stars.

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Two muscle injuries kept Doué out of action for around 79 days last season. This one, though, is the most serious of his career.