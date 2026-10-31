Carlos Alcaraz is into the Vienna Open final for the first time in his career. The Spaniard came through a tough battle with Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the 500-point event, moving one step away from a maiden title in the Austrian capital.

Alcaraz was outstanding against the Russian, wrapping up the contest in straight sets thanks to his edge in the big moments. He had added Vienna to his schedule to boost his match count for the season.

From the opening set, the Spaniard imposed his rhythm. A powerful serve and pinpoint groundstrokes did the damage before he broke Medvedev and nudged ahead, riding out the Russian's attempts to claw his way back in.

Medvedev kept his composure and squeezed Alcaraz in patches. But the Spaniard pounced on a decisive chance in the tenth game to take the first set and the lead in the match.

The second set was tighter. Both men traded control of the games, and Medvedev carved out a break-point chance, only for Alcaraz to snuff it out, regain the initiative and move in front.

Refusing to fold, the Russian broke back to level things up and force a tie-break at 5-5. The numbers told the story of how close it was: each landed 68% of first serves and struck six aces against two double faults.

In the tie-break, Alcaraz saved his best for the biggest moments. Five points in a row sealed the second set and his place in the final, keeping him on track for a first Vienna title.