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FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Breaking it is a matter of time: Yamal closes in on Mbappe's miraculous record

L. Yamal
H. Flick
K. Mbappe
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Champions League
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Spain
Germany
France
Greece
England

Yamal scored a goal in each half

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Lamine Yamal added another chapter to his Barcelona story on Saturday, scoring twice against Deportivo Alavés at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 11th round of La Liga.

The brace took Yamal's tally to 40 goals before his 20th birthday, drawing him level with England's Michael Owen and closing in on Kylian Mbappé. The Real Madrid star tops this list over the last 30 seasons across Europe's top five leagues with 41 goals.

Beating Mbappé's record now looks a formality. Yamal does not turn 20 until next July.

Read also

France Football reveals the numbers: 28 points denied Mbappé the Ballon d'Or!

Among them 3 Arab votes: 13 countries gave the Ballon d'Or to Yamal

Hansi Flick had cause to celebrate too, chalking up his 100th win in official competitions with Barcelona (10 draws, 21 defeats).

That sweeping 6-1 victory over Deportivo Alavés moved Barça to 30 points and the top of the La Liga table, two clear of runners-up Atlético Madrid and six ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, who travel to Racing Santander in the same round on Sunday.

The timing could hardly have been better. Barcelona went into the match desperate to steady themselves after losing to Paris Saint-Germain (4-2) and Real Madrid (2-1).

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