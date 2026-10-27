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MbappeGetty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Breaking: China halts broadcasts of the Spanish league

K. Mbappe
France

Major escalation

China's state broadcaster CCTV has pulled the plug on Spanish La Liga football matches, according to a breaking report from the Spanish news agency.
The decision follows a storm over comments by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé about a satirical meme comparing him to the Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

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