China's state broadcaster CCTV has pulled the plug on Spanish La Liga football matches, according to a breaking report from the Spanish news agency.
The decision follows a storm over comments by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé about a satirical meme comparing him to the Chinese leader Mao Zedong.
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China's state broadcaster CCTV has pulled the plug on Spanish La Liga football matches, according to a breaking report from the Spanish news agency.
Breaking: China halts broadcasts of the Spanish league
China's state broadcaster CCTV has pulled the plug on Spanish La Liga football matches, according to a breaking report from the Spanish news agency.