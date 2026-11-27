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Brazilian Ronaldo has praised Englishman Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph, insisting the Bayern Munich striker fully deserved to win it and expressing his delight that an out-and-out striker is back on the podium for football's biggest individual awards.

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Kane saw off strong competition from Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) to claim the award.

Ronaldo, a Ballon d'Or winner in 1997 and 2002, said he was delighted to hear Kane's name read out at last month's ceremony at the London Palladium, where a host of football stars had gathered.

The 33-year-old England captain enjoyed an outstanding season with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. He also led his country to the World Cup semi-finals, scoring 73 goals over that period.

Kane is the fifth English player to win the prestigious award, and the first since Michael Owen in 2001, having beaten a number of the game's biggest stars, including Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

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He's also the first out-and-out striker to win it since Karim Benzema in 2022.

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Ronaldo told the "Stick to Football" podcast on Disney+: "It was great, and I think he fully deserved it."

He added: "I was happy for him and for me as well, because the number 9 is back. I'm very happy, because it's been a long time without a number 9 winning something important. He's also a really great person, so he fully deserved it. I was very, very happy for him."

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When Jamie Carragher asked how much the award matters in Brazil compared with England, Ronaldo replied: "For us, it's very important, and it's important everywhere. Maybe it matters even more in England, because the last English player to win it was Michael Owen, and now it's important again with Harry Kane."

He continued: "I think it's very important for the players, because it gives them the chance to get together and talk about the past season and what they did during it. There is still a lack of clarity about the criteria for choosing the best players in the world. We know the national team captains vote, and the journalists too, but he is definitely the best striker."

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Kane recently tore a ligament in his left ankle and is targeting a return for the decisive stage of the season.

Two serious knee injuries shaped Ronaldo's extraordinary career. The second came just six minutes after his return to action and kept him out for more than a year.

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The Brazilian believes today's strikers have it far easier than his generation did, pointing to the huge difference in the protection players now receive.

Ronaldo went on: "I wish I'd had the same protection back then. We suffered a lot in that period. In our generation, there were violent players everywhere. Wherever you played, you found lots of violent players, and we didn't get any protection."

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Things have changed since, he says: "Now, thank God, players get a great deal of protection, and that's fair."

He concluded: "The only thing I regret is that I didn't get that protection during my career."