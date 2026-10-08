Brazilian media unanimous about Ziyech after starting debut

Hakim Ziyech has won praise in the Brazilian media after making an impression on his full debut for Botafogo, despite a 2-1 home defeat to Vasco da Gama.

"Ziyech was a driving force in Botafogo's midfield," Globo said in its analysis of the former Ajax player's display. "He played a little further forward and was often close to striker Cabral."

The 33-year-old playmaker also earned praise from Brazilian outlet Terra. "Goalkeeper Batista, midfielder Ziyech and right-back Telles, who scored beautifully from a free-kick, were the only ones to show their best side." Ziyech was given a rating of 7.

Starting on the right, Ziyech regularly drifted inside. "With just one touch of the ball, he left Vasco da Gama's defence stunned. When the ball reaches Ziyech's feet, it always leads to something good."

Terra, though, were scathing about Botafogo's recruitment policy and technical leadership. "There is no point in signing a big name like Ziyech if you have a team on the pitch that cannot score and do not create chances."

Next matches COR Serie A 15:00 BRJ

Ziyech has now played 125 minutes in a Botafogo shirt. He recently made his debut off the bench against Mirassol. On Monday, he and his team visit Coritiba.