Bouwman responds for the first time to incident with Van Bommel during Ajax - PSV

Aaron Bouwman has spoken for the first time about Ruben van Bommel's challenge, which left the Ajax defender facing weeks of rehabilitation. Bouwman returned on Saturday against NEC, who took a point from their visit to the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Coach Míchel sent Bouwman on in the 72nd minute. "I'm happy that I can be back on the pitch," the Ajax centre-back said afterwards in conversation with ESPN.

Only just 19, Bouwman was injured in early September after a hard tackle by Van Bommel. The PSV winger escaped a red card and the incident in the big match, which Ajax lost 3-1, sparked huge controversy.

Speaking about the past five weeks, Bouwman explained how he dealt with the setback. "I just went through it normally. Just focusing on my return and recovering. I'm happy that I can stand here again. Over the past few weeks I have been working hard to come back strongly."

As Bouwman stressed, he is now playing without pain. "A bruised lung while breathing was the most unpleasant thing. I had never had that before, so that was something new as well. I came through it well in the end. There's nothing wrong any more."

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Now, though, Bouwman has firmly drawn a line under the incident with Van Bommel. "I've completely left it behind me now and I don't really feel the need to talk about it any further. I'm happy that I'm back out on the pitch now. It happened and that's just how it is."