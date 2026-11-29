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Bournemouth extended their remarkable winning run to 11 games in all competitions with a 2-1 victory at Fulham. Substitute Justin Kluivert struck the winner just 107 seconds after coming off the bench, but the Dutchman was then sent off in the dying seconds for demanding that the referee book an opponent, as Marco Rose's side climbed into the top five.

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Super-subs fire Bournemouth to victory

Bournemouth's incredible run shows no sign of ending after Rose's substitutions earned them a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Alex Scott and Kluivert combined for the winner shortly after the hour mark, just 107 seconds after both came off the bench.

Scott bundled his way past David Affengruber before squaring for Kluivert, who was left with the easiest of tap-ins. It was the decisive moment in a lively contest, with the Cherries now unbeaten since October 10.

Bassey error punished

Fulham captain Calvin Bassey had been in the headlines before kick-off, with Alvaro Arbeloa ruling out a January sale of the reported Manchester United target. But he was at fault for the opener in the 21st minute, when he was caught in two minds and gifted possession to Rayan, who found Evanilson to set up Marcus Tavernier.

Rodrigo Muniz levelled from the penalty spot seven minutes later after Adrien Truffert brought down Josh King. Bournemouth then had a Junior Kroupi strike ruled out by VAR early in the second half, with Rayan offside in the build-up.

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Kluivert sees red at the death

Djordje Petrovic had earlier denied King with a fine save in the 74th minute to preserve Bournemouth's lead, and there was still time for late drama. Fulham failed to bundle the ball over the line from a corner deep into stoppage time, before Kluivert was shown a second yellow card in the final seconds for calling on referee Stuart Attwell to book an opponent.

The hosts were without Oscar Bobb, who is set to miss the festive period with a groin injury.

Bournemouth climb into the top five

The win lifts Bournemouth into the Premier League's top five, and The Sun noted that no team in Europe's big five leagues is winning as regularly as them right now. Fulham, meanwhile, remain 17th, just above the relegation zone. Rose's side will now look to make it 12 in a row, but they will have to do so without Kluivert, who is suspended for their next game.