Botman scores brilliantly, but Newcastle United embarrass themselves badly

Sven Botman scored a spectacular goal for Newcastle United on Monday. It wasn't enough. The visitors suffered a painful 4-1 defeat at newly promoted Coventry City.

From the edge of the penalty area, Botman unleashed a thunderous strike that gave Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth no chance. The goal brought Newcastle back into the game, but they suffered a heavy defeat in the closing stages.

The Dutchman started at centre-back alongside England international Malick Thiaw. Sean Steur spent all 90 minutes on the bench for the losing side, while Milan van Ewijk played the entire match at right-back for the home side.

Back from the international break, Newcastle are in poor form and sit 11th in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's Coventry have won for the second time this season and occupy 14th place.

Newcastle's defence looks their biggest problem: they have conceded no fewer than 13 goals in six matches. At the other end, the mid-table side have scored ten times in the Premier League so far.