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Peter Bosz was left reeling from PSV's painful 5-1 defeat away to Real Madrid. The Eindhoven side were on top before half-time, but the Spanish giants overran them in the second half. Speaking to Ziggo Sport after the match, Bosz pointed to the three half-time substitutions made by Real Madrid coach José Mourinho.

Asked how long Tuesday evening had been PSV's night, Bosz had a short answer. "46 minutes," said the coach, before reflecting on the turnaround at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"First of all, he changed three players. That's obviously because we were on top in the first half. We were 1-0 up and had a huge number of chances, but only took one of them."

"They raised the tempo, but at the same time I don't think we played well any more," Bosz continued. "We didn't press them in the second half the way we did in the first. Above all, we gave the ball away unnecessarily far too often, which meant we were constantly chasing it again."

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Bosz was particularly surprised at which of his players gave the ball away. "I think we need to be more secure on the ball. We're giving it away unnecessarily, especially through players you wouldn't expect to do that."

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When the interviewer wondered aloud whether anything could be done against Real Madrid's individual quality, Bosz had an answer. "We showed in the first half that you certainly can do something against it."

"The fact that their coach had to change three players at half-time to get back into the game and perhaps take control says something. We controlled the game in the first half. We pressed high and they kicked balls out over the touchline."

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From the bench, Bosz watched his side run into increasing trouble after the break but could not turn things around. "I found it difficult. I could see we were being overrun and couldn't keep hold of the ball any more, but you're still looking at it and thinking: what else can we do?"

The interviewer then asked whether PSV deserved a place in the Champions League knockout play-offs. "We'll be able to say that after three more games. Hypotheticals don't help us much. The reality is that we have only four points."

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Bosz remained confident PSV could still reach the Champions League knockout stages. "Let's hope something comes of it," said reporter Sam van Royen. "It will happen, it will happen," Bosz promised.

When Van Royen suggested PSV would need to beat Viking FK and VfB Stuttgart to do so, Bosz said: "I don't mind. We can beat Atlético Madrid too, as long as we get those points."