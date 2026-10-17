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Peter BoszESPN
Jeroen van Poppel
Translated by

Bosz left speechless after hearing Mijnans’ excuse for red card

ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven
ADO Den Haag
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie
S. Mijnans

Peter Bosz heard an unusual excuse for Sven Mijnans's red card against ADO Den Haag on Saturday evening. After PSV's surprise 2-1 defeat, Hans Kraay junior told the manager that the midfielder had been badly affected by the sun.

Despite taking an early lead, PSV suffered a surprise defeat away to ADO Den Haag on Saturday afternoon. Mijnans opened the scoring after 21 minutes with a fine goal, but a late tackle on Pascal Mulder earned him a second yellow card in the 43rd minute.

After the match, Kraay asked Bosz on ESPN what he blamed the midfielder for. "Well, I never really talk in terms of blame," the manager replied, before making his view of the incident clear: "I think he picks up a stupid second yellow card."

Kraay then passed on the explanation Mijnans had given after the match. "For exactly that last stretch, I'm running in the sun…," said the PSV attacking midfielder.

For a moment, Bosz seemed unsure what to make of it. "He was badly affected by the sun?" the manager repeated. After a long silence, he smiled and said just one word: "Okay."

The PSV manager offered no further comment on Mijnans's excuse.

Although PSV still led 0-1 at half-time, the red card ultimately proved costly. Bosz did not want to blame the defeat on it, despite his side being a man down. "We can do better. Even with eleven men, I think," the manager said, before making his view of the result clear: "But all in all, of course we must not lose to ADO. Not with eleven, not with ten."

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