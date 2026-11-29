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Al-Nassr are set for an extraordinary scene at their team training. Australian coach Ange Postecoglou has decided to call up Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, son of the club's Portuguese captain, to take part in the first-team session on Monday. The move will put the son on the pitch alongside his father in training for the first time.

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According to sources speaking to Al-Riyadiya newspaper, the coaching staff have invited the 16-year-old to the first-team session after he caught the eye with the club's youth sides. It's a new experience for him: sharing a pitch with one of the biggest stars in world football, who also happens to be his dad.

The call-up comes a day after Al-Nassr's players enjoyed time off following Saturday's 1-0 win over Al-Hazm in round 13 of the Roshn Saudi League. The squad resume training on Monday morning at the "Dar Al-Nassr" centre in Riyadh.

Postecoglou gives young talent a chance to shine

Ronaldo Jr's call-up isn't just about his family ties to the Al-Nassr captain. Postecoglou has a policy of keeping tabs on emerging talent in the club's youth teams and handing some of those players a chance to train with the first team, so he can assess their ability and technical potential.

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The Australian is coordinating with the coaches in charge of the youth teams, the sources added. Among them is Portuguese coach Emmanuel, who leads Al-Nassr's Under-17 side, where the Portuguese star's son plays.

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That means Ronaldo Jr gets to rub shoulders with first-team players. The experience could give his development a real boost, and it lets the coaching staff judge his level up close, away from his usual appearances for his youth team.

The son's Al-Nassr journey nears a new milestone

Ronaldo Jr's journey at the Riyadh club began a few months after his father joined Al-Nassr in January 2023. He joined the youth set-up and worked his way up through the age groups to the Under-17 team.

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Now, after years of development in the academy, the invitation to train with the first team marks a new milestone in his career. He'll step into a different environment, alongside highly experienced players.

Monday's session carries extra weight. For the first time, father and son will train together with the first team. Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the pitch where he usually leads training and matches, while his son gets an extraordinary experience that could mark the start of his path towards the first-team spotlight.