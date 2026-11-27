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Jose Mourinho continues to prove his ability to read games and influence their outcome through his tactical interventions and bold substitutions. He has led Real Madrid to 10 consecutive wins, four of which saw the team come from behind to win thanks to decisive calls made by the Portuguese coach during matches.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Mourinho always deflects the spotlight whenever anyone praises his game management, replying: "They deserve the credit." After every comeback, he insists: "The credit goes to them."

Even so, his tactical interventions have become a hallmark of his second spell in charge of Real Madrid, and they have played a major part in the current winning run.

Four of those wins, against Roma, AEK, Celta Vigo and PSV, came from behind, and every comeback carried Mourinho's fingerprints. He didn't settle for routine substitutions. He read what his team needed and stepped in at the right moment.

His influence stretches beyond the comebacks. Other calls have earned points too, including his decision to bring on Camavinga in the closing stages of the Clasico and the way he manages Espí's minutes, as seen against Espanyol and Elche.

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Each case shows Mourinho reading the flow of a game accurately and responding quickly when it shifts. He's also willing to make bold calls and carry them out without hesitation, even when they carry tactical risk.

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After an impressive second half against PSV, the Portuguese coach admitted his side still need to improve. "There are still things that need improving," he said, before adding: "There will always be things to improve if we play a first half like that." Rather than bask in the performance, he went straight to the shortcomings.

Asked what had sparked Real Madrid's turnaround in that match, Mourinho pointed to the introduction of Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler. "It happened because we played with Bernardo and Arda. All these two players know is how to play football. They are not defensive players or players tied to specific positions, but we gave the game a different dynamic," he explained.

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Against PSV, he took the bold step of hauling off Tchouameni and pairing Arda Guler with Bernardo Silva in midfield. It gave the team extra attacking options. It also left bigger gaps for the opposition to exploit.

He didn't leave his team exposed, though. A double change at centre-back brought on Huijsen and Konate for Militao and Rudiger, because that pair are currently showing more confidence and dealing better with one-on-one duels.

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That adjustment let Mourinho push his pressing line higher and close the distances between the lines, so Real Madrid moved as a more cohesive unit. Jude Bellingham's arrival then completed the transformation.

A remontada bearing Mourinho's stamp

Roma showed his ability to change a game most clearly. With Real Madrid trailing 3-1, Mourinho began his interventions in the 59th minute, sending on Endrick for Vinicius and Arda Guler for Dumfries.

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Those changes did more than liven up the attack. Mourinho moved Valverde to full-back, paired Guler with Tchouameni in midfield and switched Diomande to the left flank, with Endrick on the right.

A second wave of substitutions then proved the biggest turning point of the match. Bernardo Silva replaced Tchouameni, Carreras replaced Cucurella and Carlos Espí came on for Diomande.

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It paid off fast. Espí, Endrick and Rudiger struck three times in just seven minutes, and a string of tactical calls had turned defeat into victory.

AEK followed the same script. Real Madrid were 2-1 down as the game reached the 75th minute, so Mourinho sent on Endrick, Valverde and Carreras, before adding Brahim Diaz and Carlos Espí. Those changes tipped the balance and turned the result around.

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Against Celta Vigo, Mourinho stepped in again with a series of changes that helped settle the match. In the 57th minute, Valverde, Cucurella and Vinicius came on for Bernardo Silva, Carreras and Trent.

He kept hunting for an edge. Endrick replaced Diomande in the 71st minute, and Espí came on for Camavinga in the same minute.

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Mourinho's substitutions are no longer mere tweaks to the line-up. They have become a decisive factor in Real Madrid's results, and he has shown he can change the course of a match whenever his team need him to. As the report puts it, when Mourinho shakes the tree, the fruit is bound to fall.