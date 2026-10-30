Bizarre votes shake the Ballon d'Or: has the award turned into a hoax governed by whims?

Harry Kane may have walked away with the 2026 Ballon d'Or, but the voting breakdown told a tale of controversy and surprise. International journalists split sharply on how to rank the world's biggest names, with some leaving household stars out of their top 10s entirely.

France Football revealed how the 100 journalists cast their votes. Kane finished on 1,055 points, just 28 clear of France's Kylian Mbappé, who came second with 1,027. Spain's Lamine Yamal took third with 881, and his compatriot Rodri finished fourth.

Take the Greek journalist. He put Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia top, ahead of Rodri and Willian Pacho, and shoved Kane down to seventh. Mbappé, Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé never made his list at all.

The Ukrainian journalist went even further off script. He crowned Spain's Fabián Ruiz, ahead of Pau Cubarsí and Kvaratskhelia, and left Mbappé off entirely. Yamal came seventh on his ballot, Kane ninth.

Next matches MAR Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 15:00 NER

Another jolt arrived from Curaçao, whose representative was the only voter to put Michael Olise at the summit.

Countries leave Kane and Yamal out of their calculations

Neither the Ivory Coast nor Mexico journalist found room for Kane in their top 10s. Yamal fared no better, vanishing completely from the lists of Cameroon, Croatia and Belarus.

The England striker slipped to tenth with Cameroon and the Czech Republic. Croatian journalist Zdravko Reić picked Rodri first, Norway's Erling Haaland second and Argentina's Lionel Messi third, leaving Kane sixth and Yamal nowhere to be seen.

The Croatian journalist apologises for his classification

Reić later admitted he had got Kane's ranking wrong. He refused to budge on Yamal, though, insisting the young Barcelona star had not been decisive enough at the World Cup.

National and regional loyalties bled through the results too. Only Greece and Georgia placed Kvaratskhelia top.

Over in Colombia, journalist Pachi Andrade stirred plenty of reaction by lavishing attention on compatriot Luis Díaz, alongside Willian Pacho and Julián Quiñones, even though his top three read Kane, Rodri and Mbappé.

Elsewhere, Vietnam favoured Rodri for his World Cup heroics, while Ecuador leaned heavily towards France, naming Mbappé, Olise and Dembélé among its top four.

For all the chaos in between, Kane got the job done. His 28-point cushion over Mbappé sealed a tight race that laid bare just how divided the voters were over who truly deserved the Ballon d'Or.