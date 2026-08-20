Bizarre scenes: Geertruida confronted by Feyenoord fan after PSV medical

Striking footage of Lutsharel Geertruida emerged on Thursday after his medical at PSV. At his parked car, someone asks the defender to sign several Feyenoord shirts, while his impending move to Eindhoven remains a particularly sensitive issue in Rotterdam.

The footage comes from the Instagram fan page PSVUniverse. It shows Geertruida walking towards his car with PSV player liaison officer Mart van den Heuvel after completing his medical.

At the car, several Feyenoord shirts are held out to the Netherlands international. Geertruida is asked to sign them and the Rotterdam-born defender does not appear to have any problem doing so.

For days, Geertruida's possible move to Eindhoven has been causing a stir in Rotterdam. The former Feyenoord player grew up in Rotterdam-Zuid, started at Overmaas and part of the fanbase regarded him as a pronounced 'child of Rotterdam-Zuid'.

In particular, the Rotterdam Radicals hit out hard at Geertruida over his choice of PSV. The fanatical supporters' group wrote, among other things, that his background and his past at Feyenoord make the move to Eindhoven difficult for many supporters to stomach.

On social media, other Feyenoord supporters also voiced their dissatisfaction over the impending transfer. Terms such as 'betrayal' were used, and the possible move was even compared with the much-discussed transfer of Steven Berghuis from Feyenoord to Ajax.

Officially, Geertruida's move to PSV has not yet been completed. The 26-year-old defender has successfully come through his medical in Eindhoven, but PSV are still waiting for the final approval from RB Leipzig to complete the deal in full.

Earlier, PSV and Leipzig had already reached an agreement in principle on a one-season loan deal with an option to buy.







