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Coaching changes are looming at one of Morocco's national teams chasing a place at the next Olympic Games. Talk has begun of a reshuffle of the technical staff ahead of a decisive clash with Senegal in March 2027, in the race to reach the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals, which also serve as qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

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According to Moroccan press reports, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation are considering bringing Said Chiba into the Morocco Under-23 coaching staff. Preliminary talks have taken place, but nothing has been decided yet. The former coach could either join the current set-up or take full charge of the team.

That could change things for Jamal Ait Ben Idir, the team's current head coach. Nobody has yet settled what form any changes would take: Chiba could join the backroom staff or take the top job. Either way, Morocco are preparing for a tie that will decide whether they stay in the race for a qualification place.

Morocco got this far by beating Ethiopia 6-3 on aggregate over two legs. That set up a meeting with Senegal, who booked their own place by seeing off South Sudan 3-1. Both sides have big ambitions of reaching the continental tournament.

Afrik Foot report that the two games between Morocco and Senegal are scheduled for 22 and 30 March 2027. The stakes are high for both sides. The tie is a decisive step towards the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals, which double as qualification for the football tournament at the 2028 Olympics, so technical and physical preparation for both matches matters all the more.

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Chiba has a strong record with Morocco's youth teams. He took the Under-17s to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost 2-1 to Senegal. The Confederation of African Football also named him the tournament's best coach, in recognition of his work with the team during the competition.

Nor did it stop there. A few months later, he guided Morocco's youth side to the quarter-finals of the Under-17 World Cup. Those results pushed him up the list of names being considered to lend their experience to the national teams project. Morocco also have further options: young players who have regularly joined senior team camps, as part of their cooperation with Mohamed Ouahbi, could strengthen the squad and give it greater depth ahead of the Senegal clash.