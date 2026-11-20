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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed a number of important issues within his squad ahead of Saturday's eagerly awaited Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park, a fresh test of the Gunners' ambitions as they look to keep up their title challenge.

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Arteta's briefing went well beyond preparations for the game. He gave updates on the injuries hitting his squad, the situation of several of his stars and the future of some key players, chief among them Declan Rice, who is now close to signing a new contract with the London club.

The press conference brought good news for Arsenal fans on William Saliba. Arteta confirmed the French defender is ready to return after recovering from the back injury that had kept him out for a long spell.

Saliba is now in good condition, the manager explained, and Arsenal will gradually increase his minutes so he can regain full fitness without risking a fresh setback.

Bukayo Saka's return date remains uncertain. He's still recovering from a thigh muscle injury that was expected to keep him out for around eight weeks.

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Arteta said the English winger was roughly halfway through his recovery and improving very well. A return to full training and to playing for the team, though, will need more time.

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There was a fresh blow, too. Arteta revealed that Martín Zubimendi had picked up an injury playing for Spain against England, a match his country lost 3-2.

The midfielder has a minor problem with his knee tendons. Arteta admitted he hadn't been overly concerned after the match, but MRI scans confirmed an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks.

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Bruno Guimarães, meanwhile, came back from the international break in good shape. Arteta confirmed he's ready to face Newcastle, his former club, where he spent four and a half years.

Arteta hopes the Brazilian gets a warm welcome from the Newcastle supporters in recognition of what he gave the club. He was one of the key figures behind important successes during his time there.

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Arteta reveals the secret of Arsenal's superiority

Turning to the Premier League table, Arteta pointed out that Arsenal have two points more than at the same stage of the season in which they won the title. He made no secret of his satisfaction with the results his players have delivered so far.

The wins haven't come easily, he said, especially given the tough fixture list. The passion, desire and quality his players have shown are key factors behind the positive results.

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He warned, though, that Newcastle will be a difficult test, particularly since Matthias Jaissle took charge with different ideas and a different philosophy. Guimarães's good knowledge of the team could give Arsenal some help in their preparations.

Asked where he hoped Arsenal would sit after the busy Christmas fixture period, Arteta refused to get caught up in calculations. The focus, he insisted, must be solely on the next match.

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The Premier League title race can change dramatically within a few weeks, he added. That means every team must treat each match as a challenge in its own right and outperform the opponent to take the three points.

Declan Rice contract nears: Ødegaard indispensable

Arteta revealed positive progress in talks over a new contract for Declan Rice, confirming the English midfielder is now very close to an agreement.

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He handled the question with a touch of humour, though, saying: "Do I have the option to phone a friend? Like on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? I'll need to call the owner so he can confirm it for me."

There was no news on contract renewals for David Raya, Jurriën Timber and Piero Hincapié. Arteta said he had no further information and that no agreements were in place.

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Captain Martin Ødegaard, he stressed, is one of the main pillars of the Arsenal project, given everything he has contributed since joining the club.

The Norwegian has gone through different phases, Arteta explained. Some brought exceptional consistency and outstanding technical touches, others some difficulties. His value and influence within the team, though, remain vital if Arsenal are to keep developing and reach their goals.

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Arteta warns of breaches of clubs' privacy

The press conference also touched on a security issue that has drawn widespread attention, after a drone filmed Mauricio Pochettino's first training session and the footage appeared online.

Arteta called the incident extremely sensitive and serious. He warned that technology is developing rapidly, alongside a growing ability to hack systems and access information that's supposed to remain confidential.

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Football clubs must recognise the scale of these risks, the Arsenal manager stressed, and take the new security challenges seriously as technological change imposes a different reality on the game.