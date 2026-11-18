Share Follow GOAL on Google

JJ Gabriel has moved ever closer to Real Madrid, as his latest move on Wednesday revealed.

Advertisement

According to "Marca", the 16-year-old Englishman visited the club's training facilities at Valdebebas on Wednesday, getting his first look at what will soon be his new home.

All that remains is an official announcement from Real Madrid. Gabriel has already terminated his contract with Manchester United.

Back in England, players are deeply saddened to see the young striker go. He's regarded as the best footballing talent the country has produced in recent years.

Gabriel had been training alone in Spain for several weeks while waiting for confirmation of his move to Real Madrid. His presence caused real excitement at the club's training ground, where everyone is well aware of the media frenzy surrounding his exit from Manchester United and his arrival at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

JJ Gabriel bids farewell to Manchester United

Young English talent JJ Gabriel has settled his future, officially announcing his departure from Manchester United on Tuesday. That ends a journey with the Red Devils that began when he joined their academy aged ten, with his move to Real Madrid in the upcoming winter transfer window drawing ever closer.

Related Topics

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder confirmed the decision in a message on his social media accounts. He thanked Manchester United, the coaches, his teammates and everyone who had helped him during his years at the club, without directly revealing where he's heading next.

In the message, Gabriel wrote: "I arrived at Manchester United in 2020, as a ten-year-old boy with big dreams. Here I developed as a player and as a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to winning the Jimmy Murphy award, you have given me moments I will always cherish."

Advertisement

He added: "As the new chapter in my career begins, Manchester United will always be part of my story. Thank you for everything," confirming the end of his time at the English club after months of speculation over his future and his desire to leave.

Reports suggest Real Madrid are now his most likely destination. They've moved ahead of several major European clubs keen on signing him, led by Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and have reached an agreement with the player and his representatives.

Advertisement

Gabriel is expected to join Real Madrid next January and start out with Castilla, who compete in the Spanish third division. The club plan to develop his talent and gradually prepare him for the first team, with a clear pathway into the senior squad.

Gabriel asked to leave Manchester United last September and hasn't trained with the club since. He felt his chances of more first-team involvement weren't good enough, despite stepping up to train with the senior group and featuring in a pre-season friendly against Milan.

Advertisement

He's one of the brightest prospects in Manchester United's academy. Last season he won the Jimmy Murphy award for the club's best young player, as well as the award for best player in the English Under-18 league despite his age. Europe's biggest clubs took notice.