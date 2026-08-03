Bernardo Silva got his first taste of life as a Real Madrid player on Monday, having joined Los Blancos on a free transfer from Manchester City.

The Portuguese midfielder passed a medical in the morning, then completed the two training sessions laid on across the day at Real Madrid City, his first under manager Jose Mourinho. He then spoke to Real Madrid's television channel, and excitement ran through every word.

"It is very special and I am very happy to be here," Bernardo Silva said. "There is no need to talk about this club, because its history speaks for itself."

He added: "I am very happy to start this stage and to try to help this team continue winning, because that is what it knows how to do. I am another player who is here to help and to try to continue this magnificent club's winning path."

The Portuguese admitted the opening sessions had tested him, but he was quick to praise the mood in the dressing room. "I am tired. The first training session was hard, but I am very happy to get to know my teammates. I already know some of them well because I have played against them many times."

He continued: "Everyone trains with great intensity, and this place makes you feel at home."

Talk turned to Jose Mourinho, a man he had once faced as an opponent. "We were rivals at times, and now we are on the same team. He is a coach who means a lot to Portuguese football. Since I was young we followed his teams closely, and he always kept the name of Portugal at the highest level. I am very happy to start working and learning with him."

On what he can offer, Bernardo Silva cast himself as a versatile player who puts the team first. "I am a player who relies on work, and on trying to make those who play alongside me better. I always try to be available in several positions to help the team. I can adapt to many places, and I will be ready for whatever Real Madrid needs."

Real Madrid's call, he explained, settled the matter instantly. "When Real Madrid appeared, it was impossible to say no, and I did not think twice about it."

He continued: "After playing many times against Real Madrid, you feel how great it is, and how imposing the Santiago Bernabeu stadium is. Being near my family, and very close to Portugal, and in a very similar culture, helps. But the dream of playing at the best club in the history of football is a privilege."

He then named his football idols, one of them a player currently linked with Los Blancos. "I have many. Zinedine Zidane is one of them without doubt. So is Rui Costa, because he was a Benfica and Portugal player, and Luka Modric, who was a great role model and an example on and off the pitch."

He concluded: "Zidane is perhaps among the five best players in the history of football. He played almost in my position, and when I was young, I would watch how he controlled the ball and how he played."