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Al-Ittihad's Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn led the team's attack in their Roshn Saudi League match against Neom after recovering from the injury he suffered recently.

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Al-Ittihad host Neom on Friday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

German head coach Jens Wissing has named Bergwijn in his starting line-up after the winger recovered from the injury he picked up in the previous game.

The Dutchman started Monday's 2-0 win over Uzbek side Pakhtakor in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

He went off in the 84th minute with a bruised leg, and doubts quickly surfaced over whether the former Tottenham Hotspur star would be fit to face Neom.

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Bergwijn was back in Al-Ittihad's group training on Thursday, though. That made him available for Neom, and Wissing has handed him a start.

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Wissing has also picked Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena ahead of Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, with Marwan Al-Sahafi completing the front three.

Behind them, Algerian star Houssem Aouar will support the attacking trio in a three-man midfield alongside Senegalese Dion Lopy and Mokhtar Ali.

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At the back, it's an emotional occasion for left-back Faris Abidi. He faces former club Neom for the first time since leaving them for Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window.

Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti starts at right-back, with Saad Al-Mousa and Portuguese defender Danilo Pereira pairing up at centre-back in front of Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

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Al-Ittihad's line-up:

Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajkovic

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Defence: Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, Danilo Pereira, Saad Al-Mousa, Faris Abidi

Midfield: Mokhtar Ali, Dion Lopy, Houssem Aouar

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Attack: Marwan Al-Sahafi, George Ilenikhena, Steven Bergwijn

The hosts want to make home advantage and their fans count, picking up another win to stay in the race for the top spots.

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They go into the match fifth in the Roshn Saudi League on 24 points from seven wins, three draws and one defeat. That loss came against traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

That leaves them seven points behind leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have 31, although the Eastern Province side have played two more games.

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Victory over Neom would lift Al-Ittihad into the top four, at least for now. That could change on Saturday, when neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli face Al-Taawoun at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah to close out the 13th round of the Roshn League.

Neom, meanwhile, sit sixth on 22 points, with seven wins, one draw and four defeats.