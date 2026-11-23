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Beppe Bergomi approves of Sankhoun Diawara’s performance and, more generally, his progress, speaking from the Sky Sport studios. The French defender, formerly of Troyes, is emerging as one of Milan’s best new arrivals in this first part of the season.

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Diawara arrived quietly to lend a hand and develop gradually. Match by match, he is making a bigger impression, showing reliability and plenty of room to improve. He hasn't been overawed, even in the derby.

Diawara has also impressed Beppe Bergomi, the former defender and Sky Sport pundit. Speaking in the studio, he praised Diawara’s performance against Frosinone: "I don't mind this lad Diawara, he's improving. A good centre-back: he can also play a bit wider, as he has done a couple of times. Amorim gets pretty much everyone involved. Today Cisse also came on as a centre-forward: he holds the ball up, he's a really

strong lad who scored again, he gives you positive energy. And so Milan are there"