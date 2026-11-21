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Kylian Mbappé has once again strayed into negative statistical territory after Real Madrid's clash with Celta Vigo produced a striking moment from the French star, who squandered a golden opportunity in the first half. The incident reopened the debate over his penalty record, despite his reliance on spot kicks as one of his most important sources of goals.

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Real Madrid won a penalty at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday in the 13th round of LaLiga, but Mbappé couldn't make it count. In the 39th minute he fired wide, and the Spanish giants lost their chance to level the score.

Spanish statistician Alexis, better known as "Mister Chip", revealed it was the first time Mbappé had missed a LaLiga penalty by sending the ball off target.

He added that the French striker has now missed 5 of the 23 penalties he has taken in LaLiga since the 2024-2025 season. Nobody in the competition has missed more over that period.

Read also: The Vinícius and Mbappé dilemma threatens him, a huge leap in Güler's standing at Real Madrid

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That puts Mbappé ahead of Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi, who has missed 3 of his 10 attempts, and Barcelona's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who has failed with 3 out of 7.

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Mister Chip also noted that the last Real Madrid player before Mbappé to send a LaLiga penalty off target was another Frenchman, Karim Benzema. It came in a 2-2 draw with Elche on 23 January 2022.

Mbappé has been here before. He drew criticism for his failures from the spot during his first season at Real Madrid, missing against Liverpool in the Champions League and then against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga within a short space of time.

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The questions resurfaced in September 2026, when goalkeeper Álvaro Valles saved his effort against Real Betis in a 1-0 defeat for Real Madrid. Spanish newspaper "AS" noted at the time that the French striker had missed 5 of his 24 penalties for Real Madrid in all competitions, a failure rate of 20.8%, excluding penalty shootouts.

Read also: Alongside Valverde and ahead of a Barcelona trio, an exceptional record for a former Real Madrid star