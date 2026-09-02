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FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 46-CMR-MARAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Benatia to accompany Regragui in a new venture

W. Regragui
M. Benatia
Morocco

Morocco legend Mehdi Benatia is joining his compatriot Walid Regragui, the former coach of the Atlas Lions, in a new venture.

According to "L'Équipe", Regragui has just signed on as an analyst with CANAL+.

His job? Appearing on the French channel's analysis shows during European nights and Premier League fixtures.

The broadcaster unveiled Regragui at a press conference to launch its new season, staged in a new studio named after Michel Platini.

The channel's account on X also welcomed Benatia as a match analyst.

"Mehdi Benatia joins the CANAL+ team as an analyst," the CANAL+ account said.

Former international midfielder Inès Jaurena, 35, rounds out the new group of analysts.

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