Bellingham extends Real Madrid's lead

Jude Bellingham doubled Real Madrid's lead over Racing Santander, finishing off after Kylian Mbappé had opened the scoring to put the Whites two goals clear.
The goal came on a lightning counter. Mbappé fed Arda Güler in midfield, and the Turk slipped a through ball in behind, punishing Racing's high line as Bellingham surged forward from deep.
Racing on the back foot, Bellingham broke into the final third and dinked the ball cleverly over Aguirrezabala from outside the box. Mantilla gave chase but couldn't reach it in time to clear off the line. A superb finish.