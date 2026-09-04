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Al Nassr v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Before the eagerly anticipated Clásico: Mané threatens the record of an Al-Ittihad legend

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
S. Mane
Saudi Arabia
Senegal

Can the Lion of Teranga do it?

Al-Nassr's Senegalese winger Sadio Mane has a personal target in mind for Saturday evening's eagerly awaited clash with Al-Ittihad. Beyond the three points his side crave, he sits just two goals short of matching one of the great legends of "the Doyen" on the list of top scorers in Clasico fixtures.

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Six goals in matches between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad currently leave Mane fifth on the all-time list of Clasico scorers. Two more tomorrow would take him to eight and level him with Brazilian Romarinho in fourth.

Mane's record in this fixture carries real weight. He has shown time and again that he turns up for the big occasions, and the Al-Nassr striker will be looking to punish the Al-Ittihad defence and edge nearer the top of the Clasico charts.

Read also.. A devastating attack but.. Will Salem Al-Dawsari stay with Al-Hilal?

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

A brace against Al-Ittihad would do more than hand Mane a major morale boost. It would put him alongside Romarinho, one of the biggest attacking names in "the Doyen's" modern history, and mark a fresh milestone for the Senegalese star in Saudi football.

The target looks within reach. Al-Nassr carry serious attacking firepower and boast plenty of names capable of creating chances for him, which hands the winger a genuine chance to boost his tally and join the fixture's leading marksmen.

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