Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred fresh controversy involving Al-Hilal. The Al-Nassr captain appeared in a widely circulated video speaking with Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, moments after the forward had appealed for a penalty during the two sides' clash in the eighth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Nunez went down inside Al-Nassr's penalty area in the 39th minute, after a collision with one of Al-Alami's defenders. The Al-Diriyah striker appealed for a spot-kick, but the referee waved play on after reviewing the incident on VAR, drawing objections to the call.

As one of the corner kicks was taken, Ronaldo approached Nunez and engaged in a brief exchange about the incident. The scene sparked wide interaction across social media, with followers reading it as the Al-Nassr captain mocking the fact that no penalty was given, hinting the decision might have gone the other way had the striker been wearing Al-Hilal's shirt rather than Al-Diriyah's.

That dragged Al-Hilal straight back into the firing line. Nunez, remember, joined Al-Diriyah on loan until the end of the current season after previously turning out for the blue team. His history gave the exchange with Ronaldo an added edge, given the usual sensitivity between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal fans over refereeing decisions.

Yet the interpretation of Ronaldo's words as a dig at Al-Hilal rests on shaky ground. The exact words the two players exchanged are not clear in the circulated clip, which leaves the matter down to speculation rather than any confirmed statement from the Al-Nassr captain.

Read also: Video: Al-Harefi criticises Al-Nassr player over his behaviour with Ronaldo

The refereeing incident sparked wide discussion after the match. Former international referee Saad Al-Kathiri took the view that Nunez did not deserve a penalty, arguing that the position of the Al-Nassr defender's hand was not influential and that waving play on was the correct call. One moment in the Al-Nassr and Al-Diriyah clash had turned into fresh fuel for debate between the fans of the two giants, the refereeing row mixing with the usual rivalry between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.







