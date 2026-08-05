Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has been offered to Atletico Madrid this summer, according to reports in Spain, with the Galatasaray star keen on a move to the Rojiblancos.

"Mundo Deportivo" report that agents put the 27-year-old's services to the Atletico board for 75 million euros. It would land them one of the most prominent strikers in European football.

Osimhen is willing to take a pay cut to chase his dream of playing at the Wanda Metropolitano, according to the report.

He earns a hefty salary at Galatasaray, boosted considerably by the tax exemption Turkey grants foreign residents during their first twenty years, which pushes up his net income.

His contract with the Turkish club runs until the summer of 2029.

The interest confirms the player's admiration for Diego Simeone. Osimhen praised the Argentine last January after his side faced Atletico in the Champions League, saying: "I am an admirer of his, I have always been a fan of their coach.. I have met him twice.. they play in an attacking style and he has a clear identity".

He added: "The coach has been here for many years, so the players are accustomed to his style of play. I am very impressed with the match we played, because Atletico are one of the best teams in the world, and drawing with them shows you are on the right track".

Atletico rejected the offer regardless. They lack the financial liquidity to complete a deal of this size right now.

Sources close to the club pointed out that Osimhen would fill the same tactical role currently occupied by Julian Alvarez.

The Rojiblancos board are clinging to Alvarez and have no intention of selling him, another reason they dropped the option of signing the Nigerian.

Atletico were not the only club offered Osimhen. Reports suggest agents also touted him to Barcelona, as well as Arsenal and Tottenham in England.

Tottenham made an official offer exceeding 55 million euros. Galatasaray turned it down, holding out for their 75 million euros valuation before parting with their striker.