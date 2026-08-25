Bayern Munich will not risk Jamal Musiala in Friday's Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart. The German star has suffered two fainting episodes recently, and the club have decided the fixture comes far too early for him.

Spanish newspaper "AS", citing the German outlet "Bild", report that Musiala will miss the start of Bayern's Bundesliga campaign. He also sat out last week's German Super Cup while undergoing a special rehabilitation and monitoring plan following the two recent incidents.

Musiala first collapsed on the pitch on 15 August during the friendly against Leipzig. Just three days later, he suffered a similar episode against Heidenheim.

Both collapses are linked to a neurological disorder that causes what are known as "absence seizures", temporary periods during which a person loses consciousness or the ability to respond. Musiala himself spoke about these episodes after the two incidents.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

In response, the medical team adjusted the dosage of medication Musiala is taking, aiming to restore the control achieved last season. He has continued individual training since last Thursday.

The doctors overseeing Musiala's condition confirm he is able to keep playing football, as he suffers from no physical problem preventing him from doing so. For now, though, the priority is giving the new dosage enough time to take effect, a process that usually takes between 10 and 14 days.

Bayern plan to ease Musiala back into group training this week. The away trip to Schalke in the Bundesliga's second round marks the earliest possible date for his return to matches, provided things go to the plan set by the medical and technical staff.