Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has had his say on the club's Champions League draw, held in Monaco on Thursday, warning of the strength of the opponents and the difficulty of some of the fixtures.

Dreesen said, in press statements after the draw: "The opponents are not easy by any means. We have some really tough tests, including Atletico Madrid, who are always a difficult side, and Manchester United away at Old Trafford, in front of a wonderful crowd."

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He continued: "And at home, we will face Arsenal, the champions of England and Champions League runners-up last season."

The Bayern president then turned to the unknowns. "We have some opponents who are less familiar to us, such as Viking. I am very much looking forward to this match and to the trip to Norway. We will also face Bodo/Glimt at home, a team that caused a few surprises last season. In general, these are opponents we respect greatly, but we want to beat them."

Sporting director Max Eberl echoed the excitement. "We are very much looking forward to the new Champions League season. We have some eagerly awaited away matches, against Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Lille and Viking."

Eberl went on: "At home, we have opponents we can overcome. But also among them is Arsenal, last season's runners-up. We want to finish the league phase within the top eight, that is the clear objective."

The Bavarian giants bowed out at the semi-final stage last season, beaten by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

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