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Where will Mauro Icardi play next? Italian fans are asking amid repeated reports linking the former Galatasaray striker with a free-transfer return to Serie A.

Reports have linked him with Como, AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli and even Inter following his comments. But according to Germany's Bild, Italy may not be the former Inter captain's next destination. In recent days, he has attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

HIGH-PROFILE FREE AGENT - Icardi has been without a club since his Galatasaray contract expired in early July. He and the club failed to agree on a long-awaited renewal. At the time, the Argentine wanted a multi-year deal worth close to the more than €10 million he earned under his previous contract.

ATTACKING CRISIS - Several injuries have left Bayern Munich short up front. Harry Kane's lengthy absence is a particular concern ahead of the start of 2027. The club have begun looking for a centre-forward who can replace the Englishman while he is out, sit on the bench when he returns and bring proven international experience. Icardi fits the bill.

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THE ITALIAN CLUBS - Icardi reiterated to the press that he had offered himself to Inter, even as a fifth-choice striker. The Nerazzurri, though, are not currently looking to add a goalscorer to their squad. AC Milan are turning towards much younger players, while Juventus have doubts about how he would fit in with Luciano Spalletti. Allegri would not say no to him at Napoli as Hojlund's back-up. Como may be the most viable destination, however, given that Kean's injury is more serious than expected and they will need to sign a back-up to Douvikas.