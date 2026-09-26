Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Bayern Munich compete with Barcelona for the World Cup winner

Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg
Bundesliga
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid
Deportivo Alaves
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Manchester United
Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
M. Llorente
Norway
Germany
England
Spain
Türkiye

The contract nearing its end increases the deal's appeal

Bayern Munich are monitoring one of Atletico Madrid's stars, weighing up a move in the upcoming transfer windows, according to a Spanish press report.

Madrid-based newspaper "AS" reported on Saturday that the Bavarian club are tracking Marcos Llorente closely. His versatility, the ability to fill more than one position, has earned him a place on their list of potential targets.

Read also

Klopp tries to awaken a corpse

Location of Mbappe's injury alarms Real Madrid

Llorente's contract with Atletico Madrid runs until the summer of 2027. Unless he renews, he can open talks with other clubs from next January. German newspaper "sport1"report that Barcelona are watching his situation with interest too.

The 31-year-old joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has made more than 300 appearances for the club. He recently won the World Cup with Spain before announcing his retirement from international football.

Comfortable in midfield or at right-back, the former Real Madrid man could prove an attractive option for coach Vincent Kompany. The Bavarian side's midfield has drawn criticism this season.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google