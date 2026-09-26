Bayern Munich compete with Barcelona for the World Cup winner

Bayern Munich are monitoring one of Atletico Madrid's stars, weighing up a move in the upcoming transfer windows, according to a Spanish press report.

Madrid-based newspaper "AS" reported on Saturday that the Bavarian club are tracking Marcos Llorente closely. His versatility, the ability to fill more than one position, has earned him a place on their list of potential targets.

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Llorente's contract with Atletico Madrid runs until the summer of 2027. Unless he renews, he can open talks with other clubs from next January. German newspaper "sport1"report that Barcelona are watching his situation with interest too.

The 31-year-old joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 and has made more than 300 appearances for the club. He recently won the World Cup with Spain before announcing his retirement from international football.

Comfortable in midfield or at right-back, the former Real Madrid man could prove an attractive option for coach Vincent Kompany. The Bavarian side's midfield has drawn criticism this season.



