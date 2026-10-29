Bayern Munich break strict rule for Kane after Ballon d'Or win

Bayern Munich are ready to bend their strict contract policy for Harry Kane. The 33-year-old striker, who won the Ballon d'Or on Monday, is set to extend his contract until mid-2029.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the extension is all but agreed. Kane's current deal at the Allianz Arena runs until mid-2027, but Bayern want to keep working with the best player in the world.

German journalist Raphael Honigstein says Kane would have preferred to sign for another three years, keeping him under contract until shortly before his 36th birthday. Bayern consider that too long and have opted for two years, possibly with an option to give both parties extra flexibility.

On the talkSPORT morning show, Honigstein stressed that the contract has not yet been signed. "It's as good as done. It's just a matter of dotting the i's," the journalist said.

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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also hinted that Bayern are making an exception for Kane. "In the past, I would have said you should only give players over 30 one-year contracts. But there are exceptions when you are convinced by a player. And we are convinced by Harry," the supervisory board member told Abendzeitung.

Pointing to Kane's physical condition, Rummenigge noted that he has been injured only once in three years. Bayern are normally more cautious: 40-year-old Manuel Neuer recently received a one-year contract, while Thomas Müller had to leave in 2025 and moved to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Kane's goalscoring helps explain his special status at Bayern: he scored 146 times in his first three seasons and already has ten goals in twelve matches this season.

After scoring 73 goals for club and country, Kane won the Ballon d'Or on Monday. He finished ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to become the sixth English winner ever. He also became Bayern's first winner of the prestigious award in 45 years, following Gerd Müller, Franz Beckenbauer and Rummenigge.