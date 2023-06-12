Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies claims Barcelona snubbed transfer ‘because I was Canadian’

Alphonso Davies, who is now a star at Bayern Munich, claims Barcelona once opted against signing him “because I was Canadian”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The fleet-footed left-back has been catching the eye in European football since completing a record-setting transfer to the Allianz Arena from MLS side the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019. La Liga giants Barca had the option of beating Bayern to his signature, with his obvious potential being spotted early, but Davies says the Catalan giants had concerns over his nationality.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ghana-born Davies has told the Say Less podcast: “Barcelona actually reached out but the president said they didn’t want me. They said they didn’t want me because I was Canadian. I’m not gonna lie that kind of crushed my feelings a little bit.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Davies admits that he is only basing that assessment on media reports, rather than actual contact from Barca, but he has silenced any doubters with his exploits in Germany – even if he does feel a little lonely at times a long way from home. He added: “Life as a professional footballer is very cool, no doubt. You can chill and enjoy life, but, after training, there's nothing to do. For me, because I don't have a family and my girlfriend is not living with me, I'm by myself. It's a little bit worrying not having something to do and especially when all your friends have work. I probably have like five friends. I'm a popular loser.”

WHAT NEXT? Davies, who is currently being linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City, has taken in over 150 appearances for Bayern – scoring eight goals – and has helped them to five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown.