Bas Nijhuis is crystal clear about ‘two missed red cards’ in Ajax v NEC

Bas Nijhuis believes Jorthy Mokio should have been sent off for fouling Noé Lebreton during Ajax - NEC, the referee said at the bar on Vandaag Inside.

Ajax led 1-0 when Mokio pulled Lebreton to the ground in his own penalty area. The NEC player could have put the ball into an empty net.

"Here comes the ball and he is held. After that, he can put the ball in. So you have to ask yourself: can he put the ball into the net unimpeded at that moment?" Nijhuis begins.

"He has a clear shot at goal, so it's a red card," concludes the referee from Twente. Tjaronn Chery converted the penalty to make the final score 1-1.

Nijhuis backs the yellow card shown to Abdellah Ouazane for his challenge on Bryan Linssen. "That's foot on foot, with the studs pointing down. Yellow is the right decision here."

Ryan Gravenberch's two yellow cards against Manchester City (0-3) also draw a verdict from Nijhuis. "The first one, yes, you can give that. He puts his foot on Eliott Anderson's foot."

"But the second one. That's nothing. It's not reckless and it's not a promising attack either. He barely touches him. That's not a second yellow card," says Nijhuis.