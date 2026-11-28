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Barcelona are already putting the finishing touches on their squad planning for the next calendar year, with a high-profile departure now looking inevitable. After a whirlwind year that saw him return from retirement to answer a crisis call, Wojciech Szczesny is expected to bring his time in Catalonia to a close at the end of the current campaign.

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Barcelona prepare to part ways with Szczesny

According to The Athletic, Barcelona have decided against renewing Szczesny’s contract when it expires in June. Both the club and the Polish goalkeeper view the end of the season as a natural conclusion to his spell in Spain. Having barely featured on the pitch this term, the veteran is ready to step back after adding several trophies to his collection.

This planned exit explains Barcelona’s surprising move to recruit Dominik Livakovic during the summer transfer window. Many questioned the €2 million signing at the time, given that Joan Garcia had already cemented the starting spot and the academy boasts promising third-choice options. However, the Catalan club brought in the 31-year-old specifically to succeed Szczesny.

Inside Barcelona's long-term goalkeeping strategy

Barcelona’s hierarchy structured the summer deal to give Livakovic a full season to adapt without immediate matchday pressure. Arriving a year early allows the Croatian international to learn his tactical responsibilities behind the scenes before taking on formal backup duties.

Internally, sporting officials view the modest €2m fee as a low-risk investment that adds proven international pedigree to the dressing room. Livakovic arrived with minimal baggage and realistic expectations, having served as Croatia’s long-time starting goalkeeper. The club fully back him to step up reliably whenever called upon behind Garcia.

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Smart squad management at Camp Nou

This proactive approach prevents a sudden summer scramble for an experienced deputy once Szczesny departs. Rather than rushing a youth prospect into high-stakes first-team cover, Barcelona have balanced academy depth with seasoned international reliability.

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For Szczesny, leaving in June allows him to bow out on a high note after fulfilling his short-term role in Catalonia. Meanwhile, Livakovic’s bargain transfer fee preserves financial discipline while securing stability behind Garcia for the foreseeable future.

Copa del Rey offers Livakovic a chance to impress

Livakovic has endured a quiet start in Spain, making just one appearance against Sevilla early in the campaign. Unless Garcia suffers an unforeseen injury, the Croatian will continue to see limited action in league fixtures.

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However, the upcoming start of the Copa del Rey offers a vital opportunity for Livakovic to build rhythm ahead of his promotion next summer. Szczesny, meanwhile, will see out the final months of his contract before closing the curtain on his Barcelona career in June.