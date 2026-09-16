Barcelona vice-president: I loved what Yamal did regarding the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona have come out in full force to state their position publicly, days before the eagerly anticipated Ballon d'Or ceremony in London. President Joan Laporta, sporting director Deco and coach Hansi Flick had already thrown their weight behind Lamine Yamal. Now sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste has joined them, declaring loudly that the teenager is the most deserving winner without dispute.

Speaking on the sidelines of a lunch with the president and directors of Racing Santander, Yuste stressed that Yamal's nomination is no courtesy but a matter of technical and personal merit. The ceremony takes place on 26 October in the British capital.

The Barcelona vice-president told Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "I liked that Lamine asked for the Ballon d'Or. He is the best player in the world."

He added: "For me, he is not only the most enigmatic player in the world of football, but he also puts on an amazing display for everyone. He is decisive, in addition to the titles he has won at this age. And I say this in all sincerity."

Praising the character of his young star, Yuste continued: "I am very happy that he declared that. It means he is committed to himself and to what he offers the world. I repeat, he is only 19 years old, and he knows he deserves it. This shows a side of his personality, and it is a very prominent side given his age."

With that, the consensus inside the Camp Nou is complete. From the president to the coach, everyone agrees the Ballon d'Or should go to Barcelona's talent.

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A message before the Racing clash

Yuste also looked ahead to Wednesday evening's meeting with Racing Santander, expressing his optimism about extending the Catalan side's superb run of results.

He concluded: "We have to take things step by step, and today we will try to keep winning with all the humility and effort required."