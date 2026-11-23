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Barcelona will lodge an appeal with the Competition Committee tomorrow, Tuesday, against the red card shown to midfielder Fermín López during their match against Villarreal last Sunday, which ended in a 3-2 defeat for Barcelona.

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Fermín López, 23, saw red from the bench in the 74th minute. The incident has sparked widespread controversy in Spanish football.

According to the official report by Canary Islands referee Alejandro José Hernández , López Marín, Fermín, was dismissed in the 74th minute for getting up from the bench, heading towards the fourth official, getting right up close to him, protesting loudly and repeatedly saying "Don't mess with me!".

Hernández added that the player had already left the pitch and headed for the dressing room before the red card came out. That complicated matters, as the dismissal came after he had left the field.

The report laid out how it unfolded. Fermín angrily protested a refereeing decision in the second half, then walked off before the referee could show him the red card directly.

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A source inside Barcelona told "Mundo Deportivo" that the Catalan club insist the midfielder did not insult the assistant referee. They put his behaviour down to the tension of the moment, with Barcelona needing to come back from two goals down against Villarreal.

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Barcelona's legal department will argue that it was an isolated act of misconduct rather than a formal protest, the source added. The club hope it will be assessed under a different disciplinary article, which could cut Fermín's suspension to just one match.

Barcelona will present their case to the Competition Committee tomorrow, Tuesday, hoping to limit their player's ban to one match at most. With decisive La Liga fixtures ahead, every game counts.

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However, Iturralde González, refereeing expert for the newspaper "AS" and radio station "Cadena SER", revealed that Fermín will get a two-match ban for protesting from the bench. That would rule him out of the games against Deportivo La Coruña at the Riazor and Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou.

A source close to the Competition Committee said it will study the referee's report and Barcelona's arguments carefully before reaching a final decision. It will also weigh the circumstances of the incident, the nature of the protest and the absence of a direct insult, as the Catalan club maintain.

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Hansi Flick and his coaching staff want Fermín back quickly. Injuries and absences have stretched the squad recently, and Barcelona need every player in the race for top spot in the league.

The committee will rule in the coming days and decide Fermín's fate: a one-match ban, as Barcelona hope, or two, as refereeing experts have predicted. Either way, the case has become the talk of Spanish football.