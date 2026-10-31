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FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Barcelona star reveals Flick's message before substituting De Jong

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
H. Flick
F. Lopez
F. de Jong
Spain
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Fermín López scooped the man of the match award against Alavés, scoring once and setting up two more as Barcelona ran riot in a 6-1 win on matchday 11 of La Liga.

The newspaper Mundo Deportivo published the midfielder's comments to the Movistar La Liga network.

Fermín said: "It was a difficult week for us. We were unable to win two heavyweight matches, which were extremely tough encounters, and many regarded them as a real test for us, even though we are still in October."

He continued: "I think there could not have been a better way or occasion to correct our course than playing at the Camp Nou in front of our fans."

Next matches
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He went on: "We put in a good performance, we got back to our level, and we managed to recover our identity and our true standard. Now we have to keep playing this way."

An early goal made all the difference, and Fermín knew it. "We knew they would rely on sitting back and forming a low defensive block, closing off many passing lanes through the middle, but we scored early, and I think that helped to open up more space to play in."

He explained: "We must continue to feel happy to help the team through assists."

By the end, the Spaniard was running on empty. "Coach Hansi Flick told me, even though he knew I had used up all my energy, that he was going to substitute De Jong, and he asked me to hold on a little and stay calmer."

Fermín saved his final words for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, each of whom scored twice. "It's wonderful for us, they help us a great deal. Lamine and Raphinha make the difference, and they are hugely important players for us. With them, we will certainly be able to achieve great things."

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